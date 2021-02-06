You have printed articles covering County Planning and Zoning as well as the county commissioners' meetings regarding the proposed solar project located to the west of the intersection of Swaim and Upper roads.
I would like to address one issue of concern. I feel that your readers might not be getting the entire story from the meetings that have been reported on.
Every meeting that I was aware of, I attended. And I have been doing some research on my own on solar energy. That being said, I do not present myself as any kind of expert. I’m just a very concerned resident of this county that my family has called home for several generations.
As I have witnessed at these meetings, when people such as myself are allowed to ask questions, many times, the answer is that the “issue” will be “addressed should the need arise." I find that unacceptable.
One point that comes to mind is that this area is defined by the county’s own plan as a critical ground water area. This is one issue I feel has not been addressed satisfactorily. The geological make up of this area from the proposed site to the alluvial valley of Little Goose Creek is made up of mainly glacial deposited rock and sand. Just ask anyone who builds a fence in that area. Hard digging, but flows water readily. Subsurface ground water can be as high as 12-inches below topsoil. One would assume that contamination of this water would follow the water’s natural course and cover a sizable area encompassing many residences that have wells for their primary source of human as well as animal consumption.
The Colorado Colony Ditch parallels this proposed project. So, it could be also a major source of contaminated water, as well as all of the “lateral ditches” used to bring livestock water and irrigation water throughout the area.
This topic was skimmed over by the developer with the “to be addressed should the need arise." To me, this isn’t good enough, and here is why.
If you get on the internet, and I sincerely hope that many of you who read this do, there is considerable information about the chemical make up of solar panels. Many of these chemicals are toxic. Some of them are even highly explosive. Toxic chemicals in solar panels include: cadmium (highly toxic), silicon and silica (highly explosive and toxic), hydrochloric acid, zink, silicon tetrachloride (highly toxic), cadmium telluride, copper indium, selenide, hexafluoroethane, polyvinyl fluoride and everyone’s favorite — lead. Just to name a few.
Rebuttal for this would be that the only significant danger of the volatile and potentially toxic chemicals becoming a factor are in the industrial manufacture of the solar panels, and the actual decay of discarded panels after their 25-year useful lifespan and in a receiving center. Upon further study, I found out differently.
A recent study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology pointed me in the right direction. Solar panel failures can occur in as few as 3-6 years. The failures are caused by UV rays, gusts of wind and heavy rain. The study shows that solar panels start eroding away from the time of installation. The article was dated March 1, 2020 — about as recent as I could find.
I wonder what measures are being put in place to contain possible subsoil ground water contamination? Is the developer going to line the whole solar panel area (110 acres by the latest independent fact checker’s findings) with a suitable liner to prevent contamination? That answer would be no.
I wonder what recourse would the residents of that affected area have toward the developer and Sheridan County if the commissioners allow this project to move forward, should their wells and ditches become contaminated. Maybe it’s a win/win scenario as then the residents, who are on a perfectly good well now, would have to tie into the SAWS waterlines.
Not one person that I have had a chance to talk with about this project has said they are against solar energy if it is developed correctly. We feel there are too many variables that are either not being addressed before the project is scheduled to begin, or they are being omitted entirely.
The true irony of this whole “green energy” push happening in our own backyard is that many of us who attended these meetings have asked the county commissioners to call the Industrial Siting Council in for consultation, engineering, inspection and confidence. The answer I received was that it wasn’t a big enough project to get them involved. But if you read their amendment to the Comprehensive Plan (July 2020), there is specific direction that allows the county commissioners to ask for involvement from the Industrial Siting Council should concerns and questions of a project of any size should arise. Perhaps the county planner can handle it? But when I asked him in a meeting if he had ever been involved in a project of this size, he didn’t have anything to say.
As an afterthought, perhaps we could just rename the Colorado Colony Ditch “Love Canal II”
Well, pretty long winded, I reckon, but it needed said. Please research, and get involved.
Mike Arzy
Sheridan
Editor's note: The Press' normal word limit was waived for this letter.