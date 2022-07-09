There are three kinds of Republicans in the state of Wyoming — radical, conservative and moderate.
Radical Republicans are those people who believe Trump's "big lie" about the 2020 election being stolen from him, whom I call Trumpers and Trumpettes (like Frank Eathorne and Harriet Hageman).
Conservative Republicans are those people who most often vote the entire Republican slate, regardless of who is running.
Moderate Republicans are those people who don't believe the "big lie" and vote for the candidate by name, not necessarily party affiliation.
Since about 70% of Wyoming voters are registered as Republican, and since Wyoming has elected Democratic governors, U.S. senators and U.S. representatives, it stands to reason that many of Wyoming Republican voters are moderates.
Because of this, I offer the following suggestion for this year's primary and general elections to ensure the best candidates get elected: Ask a candidate if he believes the "big lie." If he says yes, vote for the other guy (or gal, as the case may be).
Roy Prazma
Sheridan