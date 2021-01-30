The Democratic Socialists are turning America into a third world country. Not just by their rigged election and constant propaganda on their TV shows or their takeover of our schools, which have been teaching the kids that socialism is good, but also by their complete control now of the TV, newspapers, internet and the minds of ignorant sheeple.
Now that they put their leftist puppet, Joe Biden, in control, there are going to be some big changes. They are going to undo all the great things President Trump did for the country, starting with Trump's lower taxes for all working Americans, and our freedom.
Trump did more in 47 months than Biden has done in 47 years. In fact what has Sleepy Joe done since he first got elected in 1972? All he has done is get himself re-elected. Now that he has been illegally elected, his goal is to start undoing everything Trump has done for the country — such as bringing jobs back to the U.S. and causing a booming stock market.
The future of America looks very bleak. Plan on higher taxes, a Democrat Depression, which will be blamed on Trump, and another war. Thanks to Biden, the national debt will soon be $30 trillion, including bailouts for Democrat states who have nearly made themselves bankrupt for many years. Is Biden going to send $150 billion to Iran, like his partner Obama, did?
Real President Trump tried to expose the Democrats' corrupt, rigged election. But, all the Democrats and half the Republicans in the D.C. swamp wanted business back as usual. Now the bribes can start flowing again, and elections can be crooked from now on.
Forget ever having a conservative Republican president again. The Trump-hating Democrats, on their TV shows, are telling us to be happy about it.
Got beans? Don't expect the government to help you unless you are an illegal alien.
God help us, please.
Bill Ackerley
Sheridan