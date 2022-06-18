I object to the vacation of a part of Carbon Hill Road. The road was established in 1892. The road was used to haul asphalt for the Sheridan County Airport runway project in 1992. The road starts on airport property in Section 5, Township 55, Range 84. When the road was established in 1892, the petition was signed by 41 people. Among them, E.A. Whitney, Burgess, Brooks, Swaim, Conrad, Moline, Morrow, Moore, Farnham and Robinson. In 1892, Sheridan was to be the railroad's destination, not Big Horn. The Bozeman Trail passed through Big Horn along the escarpment from south to north to Beckton, some 10 miles from Sheridan.
The 8.5 mile Carbon Hill Road travels southwest from the airport to Beckton. In 1892, businessmen and ranchers needed a more practical road than the old Bozeman Trail. Moline had a flour mill in Beckton. Farnham had a sawmill in Sheridan where the present Mill Park is located. Whitney was a banker and Conrad a storekeeper. The Carbon Hill County Road still exists and is on the present Bighorn National Forest map. Some of the road was renamed the Beckton Hall Road, a small portion relocated and an extension was vacated.
Many new parks and pathways have been established in Sheridan County over the past 10 years including North Park, South Park and Black Tooth Park. In addition, pathways have been established on local floodway levies, and the Soldier Creek Trail and Hidden Hoot Trail. One can drive 15 miles to Big Horn and hike the new pathway to Poverty Flats.
This petition for vacation is at the request of William Cameron Forbes. Why does he want this vacation? If commissioners vacate the one-quarter mile of Carbon Hill Road near the airport they will cut off the head of the road. Should vacation be granted to Forbes, the commissioners ought to require that Forbes reestablish the one-quarter mile of vacated road in Section 8, where the vacation is requested. Better yet, don't give up the Carbon Hill Road. Keep the old road.
The county commissioners, by resolution dated Oct. 1, 2002, restated that the "Carbon Hill Road is open to the public as an unimproved public highway." Promote the road as a walking path starting on the Sheridan County Airport property.
Finally, the intent to vacate notice in the paper failed to locate the road by section, township and range as it has been in earlier notices. The date of establishment of the road was also improperly noted as 1982, when it was in fact 1892. Interestingly, the Carbon Hill Road is not shown on the 2018 Sheridan County road map.
Vicki Taylor
