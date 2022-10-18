7.1.2022 - Congressional Debate_MO 003.jpg
Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman claimed the Jan. 6 committee hearings are just an attempt by Democrats and the media to distract the American public from the current administration's fumbling during a Wyoming PBS Republican congressional debate Thursday, June 30, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Abraham Lincoln was once asked: “If we call a dog’s tail a leg, how many legs does the dog then have?” Lincoln answered: “Four. Calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it so.”

So it seems with election year so-called “debates.” Political debate history goes back to the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates in which the candidates grilled each other, providing valuable information on their beliefs, stances on the issues of the day, etc. There were no “moderators” to inject bias or loaded questions into the process.

