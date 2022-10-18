Abraham Lincoln was once asked: “If we call a dog’s tail a leg, how many legs does the dog then have?” Lincoln answered: “Four. Calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it so.”
So it seems with election year so-called “debates.” Political debate history goes back to the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates in which the candidates grilled each other, providing valuable information on their beliefs, stances on the issues of the day, etc. There were no “moderators” to inject bias or loaded questions into the process.
Even here in Wyoming, debate moderators purport to ask questions of supposed interest to Wyomingites, but then proceed to ask about climate change, January 6th, mass shootings, etc. Instead of playing parry-thrust with the self-anointed oracles of Wyoming PBS, Republican nominee Harriet Hageman chose to spend her time traveling extensively throughout Wyoming and elucidating her positions and answering direct questions posed by the public.
Hageman declined Wyoming PBS’ invitation to participate in the recent congressional debate, noting that she had already appeared before the public in a previous debate. This didn’t sit well with PBS. As expected, the “moderators” served up to the three candidates in attendance two questions as to Hageman’s absence. And, naturally, each jumped at the opportunity provided by these questions with the Democrat candidate twice using the word “coward” in reference to Hageman’s decision to skip the so-called debate.
I noticed a lack of questions on things which I think do interest many Wyomingites, e.g. inflation, crime, the out-of-control border, the FBI’s role in what many perceive as purely political operations, the 2020 summer riots (versus the incessant coverage of the Jan 6th “insurrection”), or educational issues such as teaching “woke” subjects and the corrosive issue of threatening parents who oppose highly offensive things such as luring young children into sex change surgery.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem refused to participate in such a debate, claiming that this process had revealed an “extreme leftward swing.” This process could be fixed by allowing each debate candidate to select a moderator of his/her choice.
Hageman has made her positions crystal clear on many occasions on a number of genuinely important issues affecting our nation and Wyoming. I respect her decision to campaign as she prefers and take her case directly to the people of Wyoming, rather than having issues filtered by a seemingly-all-knowing group of debate “moderators.”