Lately, the American media has tried to fool the American people how the 2020 presidential election was fair and honest. Really?
We are told Joe Biden received over 80 million votes in the election. That would be 11 million to 35 million votes more than Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon garnered, in their respective races, at the height of their popularity.
We were told if President Trump received 67 million votes, in this election, he would win. President Trump received over 75 million votes. Yet, somehow, he lost. We were told any presidential candidate who won Florida and Ohio would win. President Trump handily won Florida and Ohio, yet lost?
In an October 2020 speech (aired on Fox News), Joe Biden said he didn't need any votes because they had the greatest voter fraud system in place. Why did the media not ask Biden about this statement?
Joseph Stalin was a brutal Russian dictator who murdered more than 60 million people during his reign of terror, from 1928 until his reported death March 5, 1953. Stalin left the world with an interesting observation: "Those who cast the vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything." Now, the Google globalists deny Stalin made that statement. Why, because it exposes the left's theft of this election.
The ex-Attorney General William Barr waited until after this election to announce two federal investigations of Hunter Biden's dubious business deals. Why? Our gutless Gov. Mark Gordon and our spineless Congresswoman Liz Cheney refused to join the Texas lawsuit against the obvious voter fraud. Why?
In any fair and honest election, the only state Joe Biden would have won was his home state of confusion.
John Fafoutakis
Sheridan