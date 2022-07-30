It is usually fairly easy to tell when election season is upon us, because that's when bad solutions for actual problems seem to sprout like crab grass in the springtime.
The rapid increase in property taxes by as much as 50% for some people is certainly a problem. The “acquisition based system” put forward by Rep. Cyrus Western and challenger Bryan Miller at the recent forum at the Tongue River Valley Community Center is a good example of a bad solution for the problem.
First, I'll offer myself as the poster child for why this is such a bad idea. I happen to have owned my home since 1976. Do either of these candidates think I should still be paying 1976 tax rates, which would be about one-seventh of my current rate?
A more reasonable solution, which is used in a number of states, would be to limit any annual increase to a smaller percentage, say 5%. Second, how do these candidates propose to pay for government we have if property taxes are frozen? I'm a real conservative who has this old-fashioned idea we should pay for the government we want.
What I refer to as Phmars (phonys masquerading as Republicans) will suggest vague solutions such as cutting the ever elusive waste, fraud and abuse, but will never touch real areas of spending such as education. Shall we double classroom sizes? How about freezing all new construction and maintenance? Shall we cut teacher salaries? Or, shall we implement school consolidation?
If increasing the gas tax is a third rail, shall we just freeze all spending on highway maintenance at current levels and let the highways deteriorate over time through neglect? And in the winter time, shall we cut the number of snowplows in half?