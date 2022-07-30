7-22-22 candidateforum3.jpg
Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, speaks during a candidate forum at the Tongue River Valley Community Center Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Western and his opponent Bryan Miller both spoke in favor of an acquisition-based system of property taxes.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

It is usually fairly easy to tell when election season is upon us, because that's when bad solutions for actual problems seem to sprout like crab grass in the springtime.

The rapid increase in property taxes by as much as 50% for some people is certainly a problem. The “acquisition based system” put forward by Rep. Cyrus Western and challenger Bryan Miller at the recent forum at the Tongue River Valley Community Center is a good example of a bad solution for the problem.

