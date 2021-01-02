After reading your article on Bo Biteman, I was appalled at his and our other representatives, Dave Kinskey and Mark Jennings, actions toward the past election. He asks that President Trump get his day in court, which he already has had, more than 50, in which no relevant facts, legal logic or evidence of voting fraud was presented.
Instead these people who purport to represent us are only interested in their own re-election chances and supporting their party above the democratic process.
Each of these men need to retake their high school civics classes and be held there until they can pass the basic test. Our democratic process has spoken, yet they would support the overthrow of the certified votes as if supporting a third world dictator to be re-empowered.
Elections produce a winner and a loser. Now the loser and his supporters are doing their level best to destroy confidence in our process.
Lloyd Marsden
Sheridan