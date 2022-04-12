Today

Blustery with snow showers. High 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. High near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.