Ask anyone in business today as to their number one problem, and the answer is invariably a lack of skilled labor.
For employees who yearn to earn more and step up to a better life, the key to doing so is training in a skill.
There are tens of millions of dollars available in Wyoming each year to help with workforce skills training those employers and employees need. There are state programs and federal programs.
There are programs for training of new and current employees, as well as for jobseekers hoping to improve their employment prospects with skills training.
Unfortunately, many of these programs are unknown to Wyoming businesses and citizens.
To help change that, I’ve invited Robin Cooley, the director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, to speak at the April 13 lunch meeting of the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce at the Ramada Plaza Hotel and Convention Center (formerly the Holiday Inn) on Sugarland Drive in Sheridan.
I have been impressed with the speed and passion with which Cooley and her staff have pursued every possible training grant program, and their efforts to make them as widely available as possible.
Cooley will provide an overview of the numerous state and federal training programs available through her department. Additionally, a handout will be provided outlining all of the various programs, eligibility criteria and information on how to apply for the programs.
The doors open at 11:30 a.m., with presentations set to begin at noon. The Chamber urges advance registration by going to the Chamber’s website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org. Look under “Chamber Events.” The cost of the lunch is $20 and that can be paid in advance online or at the door on the day of the event.
I strongly recommend attendance at the event by every business struggling to find skilled labor, as well as folks hoping to learn how they can take advantage of programs to improve their skills and standard of living.
Sen. Dave Kinskey
R, Sheridan