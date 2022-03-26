The people of Ukraine are fighting a “just war.” We should send humanitarian aid and try to end this war, ASAP. Here’s how.
First, we must not escalate. A no-fly zone is an act of war. We should not impose one. Our intervention might lead to World War III.
Ukraine has been a part of Russia for about 300 years. It was part of the USSR for about 70 of the last 100 years. Russia and the Ukraine have been “married” longer than the U.S. has been a country. And the U.S. isn’t an innocent bystander. There’s evidence that the 2014 color-revolution was aided by the U.S.
Second, why did Russia invade and why now? Since the fall of the USSR in 1991, Vladimir Putin saw NATO absorb the Warsaw Pact. The effective NATO/USSR border moved hundreds of miles eastward and NATO expanded from 15 to 30 countries. Putin was threatened by this encroachment. He could not tolerate NATO missiles on his border; just as the U.S. wouldn’t accept Russian missiles in Cuba.
For the last eight years, the Ukrainian army has been at war with the ethnic-Russian, eastern part of Ukraine, even though they’d declared independence. Putin invaded to end the civil war and save Ukrainian lives.
Russia also sees the Crimean ports as vital to its national security. When the U.S. and NATO continued to push for Ukraine’s admission, Putin may have felt compelled to act.
A detective solves cases by correctly identifying both motive and opportunity. NATO expansion into Ukraine and a host of other economic and geopolitical reasons gave Putin motive. A weak U.S. president gave him the opportunity. I think Putin calculated NATO would continue to threaten Russia, unless he invaded and put a stop to it. I think he also concluded the U.S. would do nothing to stop him.
We must understand what caused the invasion: NATO expansion. And we must be clear-eyed in understanding the risk involved: WWIII. Let’s not blindly escalate this thing. If we can identify the root causes of this invasion, we might be able to get Putin to end the invasion. Finally, Putin told us what he wants. Ukraine must not be allowed to join NATO. The war in Ukraine does not, in any way, threaten our national security.
And since the U.S. loses nothing by agreeing to these conditions and keeping Ukraine out of NATO, why shouldn’t we just agree? The solution could actually be that simple. No NATO expansion and the war ends. America would be wise to follow the advice of George Washington and return to a non-interventionist foreign policy.
Dennis Fox
Sheridan