Hageman.jpg
Buy Now

Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman claimed the Jan. 6 committee hearings are just an attempt by Democrats and the media to distract the American public from the current administration's fumbling during a Wyoming PBS Republican congressional debate Thursday, June 30, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

As one of the lawyers called out in the full-page ad in the Country Bounty dated Nov. 1, 2022, I would like to make a couple modest points:

A. None of the lawyers signing the two letters to Harriet Hageman question her right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment. In fact, the letter we authored stated clearly, "We recognize that the free exercise of speech — especially political speech — is fundamental to our constitutional form of government..."

Recommended for you