As one of the lawyers called out in the full-page ad in the Country Bounty dated Nov. 1, 2022, I would like to make a couple modest points:
A. None of the lawyers signing the two letters to Harriet Hageman question her right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment. In fact, the letter we authored stated clearly, "We recognize that the free exercise of speech — especially political speech — is fundamental to our constitutional form of government..."
B. Rather, the question we raised is whether Harriet Hageman — a lawyer duly admitted to the Wyoming Bar — had violated the oath she took to practice law in claiming, "absolutely, the election was rigged." That oath provides:
I, Harriet Hageman, do solemnly swear that I will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the state of Wyoming, and that I will faithfully and honestly and to the best of my ability discharge the duties of an attorney and counselor at law.
C. We feel that for a lawyer that oath creates a special responsibility to acknowledge the winner in elections, disappointed though you may be. Accepting election results is necessary for our elections to work and for there to be a peaceful transfer of power which is essential to democracy.
D. Intentionally spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election results after over 60 court decisions confirmed the results is a violation of Ms. Hageman's oath to uphold the Constitution.
As Daniel Moynihan said, "People are entitled to their own opinions; but they are not entitled to their own facts."
There is a difference between the existence of the right of freedom of speech and the misuse of that right to undermine the constitutional need for a peaceful transfer of power. We can defend to death her freedom of speech, but reserve the right to criticize what she says.
By the same token there is a difference between the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the misuse of those arms to harm others. Important as these rights are, they are not absolute. You cannot cry "fire" in a crowded theater. You cannot carry guns into courtrooms.
Some people have a difficult time appreciating fine distinctions. But those distinctions make all the difference. I am happy to conduct a civil discussion about this with anyone who is interested.