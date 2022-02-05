Today

Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming windy with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tomorrow

Abundant sunshine. High 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.