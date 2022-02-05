Last year, the county commissioners approved a recommendation by John Stopka, airport manager, to leave seven lots in the airport business park to Falcon car (now Falcon Motor, an electric car producer) for $5,000 per year per lot.
Falcon Motor stated they would like to build 30,000 electric cars per year once fully operational. Also, Falcon would employ 260 employees. There are unintended consequences of the commission’s approval that were not considered.
According to John Stopka, negotiations with Falcon were done in secret so Falcon would not be undercut or outbid for the property. One commissioner stated his considerations for the approval were: he could tell the public they brought jobs to Sheridan so your kids would stay or move back; and the lease agreement.
However, there was no consideration for the following:
• Traffic: Up to 500 vehicles plus 20-25 semis a workday of employees, parts and finished products going in and out. This traffic would primarily be on Brundage Lane, Airport Road, Thurmond and Big Horn Avenues in addition to traffic already on these streets.
• Property value: What would happen to the property value of the Brundage Lane, Falcon Ridge subdivision, those on Papago and Pima, homes along Airport Road?
• Infrastructure: How much more water and sewer lines, roads, traffic lights, utility poles and power substations would have to be built at taxpayer expense for the benefit of Falcon Car?
• Impact on other business in the business park and to Goose Valley Fire Department: Will the access be available all the time for the fire department to get out and respond? Will patrons of the airport and other business be adversely affected?
• I am all for jobs and economic development, but the placement of this high impact industry in the airport business park when other industrial park areas are better suited seems inadequately discussed.
None of these unintended consequences were apparently considered and none have been addressed since I have been asking these questions. I am asking that before the first shovel turns dirt in construction, the commission reconsider this decision and hold a public meeting and comment period for this community and neighborhoods directly affected.
I would like the commissioners to address these questions with a level of transparency and notice that hasn’t occurred to this point.
For full disclosure, I live on Papago Court along Brundage Lane. Infrastructure, property value and traffic would all affect me and the surrounding neighbors.
You can contact the commission at 307-674-2900 or at a commissioners’ meeting every first and third Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Carl Clements
Sheridan