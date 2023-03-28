County Commission Falcon Cars_JB 001.jpg
Snow piles up on empty lot designated for Falcon Cars sub-assembly building Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Over two years ago, the county commissioners approved a recommendation by the airport manager to lease seven lots in the airport business park to Falcon Motor and DynamiX, (Falcon/DynamiX) an electric car producer.

The lease stated they had to build and complete construction of the facilities in one year. No construction occurred. Then Falcon/DynamiX was given another year. Again, Falcon/DynamiX did nothing. Then Falcon/DynamiX received a 30-day extension and asked for a three-year additional extension. Now the leases are in jeopardy. The county should cancel them.

