Over two years ago, the county commissioners approved a recommendation by the airport manager to lease seven lots in the airport business park to Falcon Motor and DynamiX, (Falcon/DynamiX) an electric car producer.
The lease stated they had to build and complete construction of the facilities in one year. No construction occurred. Then Falcon/DynamiX was given another year. Again, Falcon/DynamiX did nothing. Then Falcon/DynamiX received a 30-day extension and asked for a three-year additional extension. Now the leases are in jeopardy. The county should cancel them.
Falcon/DynamiX are bad neighbors for the city of Sheridan, Sheridan County and especially the adjacent residential neighborhoods impacted by their development if the development at the business park is allowed to proceed. Here’s why:
• The negotiations for these lots were done in secret at Falcon’s request. Why secret?
• No consultation with the city on infrastructure, traffic, taxes, costs, timelines or building design.
• No consultation with the commission on infrastructure, traffic, taxes, costs, building plans, contractors and timelines.
• No consultation with Wyoming Department of Transportation on traffic, road improvement, costs associated with traffic lights and all infrastructure.
• No public meetings between the city, county and affected residential neighborhoods.
• No study on property values. Properties on Brundage Lane, Falcon Ridge subdivision, those on Papago and Pima, homes along Airport Road?
• And, as I understand it, still no Wyoming license plates on company vehicles.
In essence, Falcon Falcon/DynamiX has put no skin in the game but would have the city, county and state tax payers build all the infrastructure it would need built right up to their doorstep and they pay nothing for this except for pennies on the dollar for leasing the lots.
The airport business park’s covenants, conditions and regulations (CC&Rs) clearly state heavy industry and manufacturing are expressly prohibited because they are “neither consistent nor compatible with the desired character and quality” of the airport business park, Sec. IV (B). Giving a contract to a car manufacturing company to flagrantly violate the rules and regulations of the business park should make the county risk manager sleepless at night over the liability.
If Falcon/DynamiX want to build cars in Sheridan County, that is great, the jobs are great and no one is too opposed to that. Just be a good neighbor and put some skin in the game by building in a zoned heavy industrial site instead of at the airport. Also, build and pay for your own infrastructure, buy the land, pay your taxes and get some Wyoming license plates.
You can contact the commission at 307-674-2900 or at a commissioners’ meeting every first and third Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m.