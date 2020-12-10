I recently wrote about my perspective on COVID-19 using the military as an analogy. Today I am offering another analogy that may be more applicable to civilians and our Western culture.
My family moved to Laramie, arriving in January 1955 when I was 10 years old. Two years later, when I was 12 years old, I received a Winchester single shot 22 rifle for Christmas. Neither my Dad nor I knew much of anything about firearms, thus we took an NRA safety course together.
Our NRA safety course taught us a lot about the safe use of firearms. Many of the safety rules were ones that are used out here in the West. A few of those include: don’t point your firearm at anyone; don’t carry a weapon with a round in the chamber; if you have a round in the chamber, have the safety on; know where the other members of your hunting party are and have them know where you are; walk with your hand off the trigger; unload your weapon before you enter camp; and if others in your party are hunting in an unsafe manner, return to your vehicle.
Bullets and shot can kill or seriously damage human beings just as much as they do animals. These are only some of the safety rules and some people may not agree with them. They are just what I learned at 12 and, later, in the Army.
An important lesson in the military was to “know your enemy.” COVID-19 is the enemy that fires “bullet or shot” and it is aimed at us. It too can cause severe damage or death. It is our responsibility to learn as much as we can from the experts regarding COVID-19. Our grandparents, fathers, mothers, other trusted people in our lives and organizations like NRA were our experts. We trusted them to give us accurate, timely and new information as it developed that would help us to remain safe. In time, we gained from our own experience that allowed us to learn additional lessons about remaining safe.
Our “experts” also provided us with the factual, timely and new information or data as more was learned about the enemy (COVID-19). They never asked us to shoot another human being to prove the point. We weren’t asked to literally “dodge a bullet” to make sure we learned the lesson. They never required us to play “Russian Roulette” to develop “a healthy fear” of firearms. We never said, “Don’t tell us what to do! We have our rights!” It was made clear to us that rights carried with them responsibilities. Our family experts were teaching us to respect and practice safety measures because our actions would affect others as well as ourselves. The preventive safety measures were intended to minimize the possibility of people being hurt or killed unnecessarily or even unwittingly by us.
In regard to COVID-19, the medical experts in almost all cases have been continually providing us with the updated factual information necessary to “know our enemy” and to develop the prevention habits to keep ourselves and others as safe as possible until we beat COVID-19. At the moment, that means wearing masks, keeping at least a 6-foot distance, engaging in thorough and regular sanitation practices and not gathering in large groups. Remember, the most effective way to beat COIVID-19 is for all of us to engage in these practices together. After all, we are all family as humans on this earth.
Stay well.
Bruce L. Andrews
Sheridan