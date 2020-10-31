I can't help responding to what I believe are the baseless and slanderous charges leveled at me along with over 30 other Sheridan citizens by Mayor Roger Miller. I only want to address the accusations leveled at me personally. It's really breathtaking someone who holds himself out as an "old professional investigator" could write what he wrote to The Sheridan Press.
The "old professional investigator" claims I've made improperly reported campaign contributions again this year. I categorically deny every having made any improper campaign contributions this year or any other year. Roger, if you know something, then it's time for you to put up or issue a public apology.
There are a couple of side notes to this. One is that none of my 2020 political contributions were for the mayor's race or any city council races. In fact, I did get a call from my "crony," Dave Kinskey asking me to put a Bridger sign on my property. I declined to do even this, and explained to Dave that in my position as chair of the Sheridan Public Arts Committee, I needed to be able to work with whoever was elected as mayor. Given Roger's now publicly state view of me, this is a role I will have to re-evaluate if he is re-elected.
The "old professional investigator" also said I lost my FCC license from illegal political activity. Again, I categorically deny this. I have to assume what Roger may be talking about is that I am no longer a stockholder in Lovcom, Inc., dbs Sheridan Media, which is true. Ten years ago, when I began thinking about my exit strategy from Sheridan Media, I decided that instead of selling out to an absentee owner who might have no interest in either Sheridan or my longtime employees, I would form an ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) which would allow the employees to be the new owners. The employees are now 100% owners of Sheridan Media.
As far as being a "crony" of Dave Kinskey, I'll probably have to plead guilty. Almost 50 years ago, when Dave was still in high school, I did hire him to be a weekend announcer on KROE.
Kim Love
Sheridan