Anyone else wonder what is going on in our beautiful state? Here's a topic for all of us: property taxes.
The new assessments arrived today and I don't know if anyone else was shocked but I certainly was. Although our property prices haven't plummeted like many other states, they are definitely down and in contrast, everything else is up! Except wages — not down but not right to balance the other increases across the board.
So, I called the Department of Revenue and left a message. Called our local assessor's office, spoke to someone who was very professional but provided a typical and blanket explanation. I don't have a problem paying to have my home, we love our home and where it is but what I do have exception with is this: everything, everything is up in cost. Propane, auto fuel, food, utilities, insurance, clothing, interest rates — all up and no drop in the foreseeable future.
So what happens when someone can't pay. How many homes are going to be lost to hard working people? What about rent? How much is it going up for people who can barely afford it now? I contacted our governor's office, left a call back number and hope to hear back but not counting on it. Something has to be done to change this. If this matters to you, call them. The governor, the Wyoming assessor, anyone and everyone you can think of.
I don't know what the immediate answer is other than to raise a flag of dissatisfaction with the overinflated application of taxes based on blanket, across the board assessments regardless of true and actual value. One voice will be lost in the wind of disregard but many voices may be an impact that can make a difference.