Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, speaks during a candidate forum at the Tongue River Valley Community Center Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Western and his opponent Bryan Miller both spoke in favor of an acquisition-based system of property taxes.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

Anyone else wonder what is going on in our beautiful state? Here's a topic for all of us: property taxes.

The new assessments arrived today and I don't know if anyone else was shocked but I certainly was. Although our property prices haven't plummeted like many other states, they are definitely down and in contrast, everything else is up! Except wages — not down but not right to balance the other increases across the board.

