What makes a Medal of Honor hero qualify for that distinction?
My father’s hearing was damaged as a very young child when a jokester saw him standing on a second floor landing in Windham, Montana, at my grandfather’s general merchandise store. The man yelled, “Jump!” My father jumped and hit his head. His hearing was affected ever afterward.
This happened shortly before my grandfather’s business partner cooked the books and helped himself to all the liquid assets of their partnership and disappeared, leaving the family homeless in the winter of 1918 after all the debts were settled.
The family returned to some property they still owned north of Sheridan and spent the winter in a large wall tent. My father was 5 years old then.
Grandfather George opened retail coal business in 1926 and needed help from the “boys” to make family ends meet although my uncles and other hired miners worked at the Star Coal mine, it was still touch and go. In 1929 my father had already quit school to help in the mine. He wasn’t doing that well because of his hearing loss anyway.
Grandfather was determined to have one son get higher education, so he picked one to send to college, while the other sons who were not in the military worked in the coal mine. It’s something people did in those days.
Oddly, or fortunately as the case may be, the educated son who did not work in the coal mine wrote a book about coal mining.
But in 1929 the mine needed more than just horse and man power. Grandfather heard about a steam tractor for sale in Roundup, Montana, so he put my 16-year-old father and my father’s friend Steve on the train and sent them to Roundup. The steam tractor would be used to power an electric generator, and air compressor most of the time and a cut-off saw as needed once the wheels were removed and the tractor placed on a permanent base.
Although Google says it is only 172 miles from Roundup to Sheridan, I have no idea what route the boys took, only that it took 2 weeks and they were not allowed to cross any local bridges so they spent a lot of time looking for suitable stream crossings. They also spent a lot of time packing water and chopping firewood.
I’m sure if my father had been eligible for the draft and ended up in combat he would have been one of those guys the other guys depended on to “get ‘er done.”
Just so you know, when the war broke out Dad went to work for Douglas Aircraft in California. I remember mom saying “Shhh! Your father is studying.”
My father took correspondence courses and got his high school diploma, then went on to take classes to become a machinist which he became and was until the end.
Douglas built p-38s in addition to their signature dive bomber and also B-17s. He knew when the fighters would be doing test fights in the desert, and I had the best seat in the house. Dad set me on top of his black 1937 Ford sedan and the young men in the P-38s could not resist buzzing us as they kicked up the sand roaring past while grinning from ear to ear.
I really wish dad, who passed away in 1972, had been here when the B-17 Sentimental Journey landed at the Sheridan Airport. That plane was built by Douglas.
The pilot showed me the serial number, which began with a nice big capital D.
I can never do a project without thinking my father is looking over my shoulder and I perish the thought of doing a cheap short cut.
I guess a tribute like this is the best salute I can give to my hero, my father.