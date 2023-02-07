The sheriff's office has provided me with two incident reports about recent election violations. the first is about the WINO PAC mailer (a PAC is a political action committee), sent to county voters in August 2022. The WINO mailer portrayed four county residents as "Wyoming in Name Only," that is, as carpetbaggers.
THe WINO mailer was printed in Salt Lake City, Utah, by West Wind Litho. This print shop produced 7,138 WINO mailers, invoiced as "Howdy." The mailers were mailed by consolidated direct mail, also of Salt Lake. The payment for this print and mail came from Majority Strategies, or MS, of Jacksonville, Florida.
The sheriff's office served search warrants on MS and on Registered Agents Inc. of 30 N. Gould St. on Sept. 14, 2022. The mailing address of 30 N. Gould St. was the mailing address used by WINO's mailer. Noted in the incident report, 30 N. Gould St. or WYO Corporate Office, "was a 'ghost address' commonly used for undetectable business practices and related to several reported scams." Registered Agents Inc. claimed no client called WINO PAC was in their records.
MS, to comply with the search warrant, produced an invoice for WINO that was referenced as the "Western WY Attack Howdy." MS also surrendered a copy of a cashiers check, purchased from Wells Fargo, Gillette for $5,338.50 by William Novotny of Buffalo, Wyoming. MS received the check with a return address of P.O. Box 175 in Big Horn, which belongs to Cyrus Western.
Novotny is a Johnson County commissioner. He has a campaign consulting firm, Futures 307. The "Friends of Cyrus Western" PAC paid Novotny's firm $5,200 on Sept. 21, 2022, for consulting. WINO was never a legal PAC. Western referred the sheriff's office to his attorney in November and January.
The second report from the sheriff's office, again, is about election violations. This complaint is about the "Republican Grassroots Candidates PAC." This PAC advertised that the candidates for the Republican precinct positions had paid for the mailer. This was not true. The PAC hoped to influence the local precinct elections.
The PAC was not registered with the state. The PAC registered with the county on Aug. 22, 2022, well after the election violation was filed. Problem, the mailer was sent out July 28, 2022. The PAC chair was Christi Haswell, the treasurer was Gail Symons.
Two county commissioners, one state legislator and Gail Symons, currently of WY VOTE, attempted to influence voters without letting us know who they were.
With reference to Wyoming Corporate Office, they run commercials on KROE that ask you, "What is the Wyoming Corporate Office? Better yet, ask what they can do for you." Apt, I think.