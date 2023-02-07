The sheriff's office has provided me with two incident reports about recent election violations. the first is about the WINO PAC mailer (a PAC is a political action committee), sent to county voters in August 2022. The WINO mailer portrayed four county residents as "Wyoming in Name Only," that is, as carpetbaggers.

THe WINO mailer was printed in Salt Lake City, Utah, by West Wind Litho. This print shop produced 7,138 WINO mailers, invoiced as "Howdy." The mailers were mailed by consolidated direct mail, also of Salt Lake. The payment for this print and mail came from Majority Strategies, or MS, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Recommended for you