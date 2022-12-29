letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

Presumably I’m not the only person in Sheridan who’s noticed the proliferation of reports from WyoFile republished in The Sheridan Press, especially since the recent election. We repeatedly see the use of references to conservative politicians being “right,” “far right,” or “rightwing.” Ever seen them use terms like “far left wing?”

These terms refer back to a very old European differentiation. They were originally coined in reference to the physical seating arrangements of delegates in the French National Assembly during the French Revolution of 1789. Two main factions each staked out territory in the assembly hall with the radical revolutionaries seated to the presiding officer’s left, and the more conservative supporters of the monarchy gathered to the right.

