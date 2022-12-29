Presumably I’m not the only person in Sheridan who’s noticed the proliferation of reports from WyoFile republished in The Sheridan Press, especially since the recent election. We repeatedly see the use of references to conservative politicians being “right,” “far right,” or “rightwing.” Ever seen them use terms like “far left wing?”
These terms refer back to a very old European differentiation. They were originally coined in reference to the physical seating arrangements of delegates in the French National Assembly during the French Revolution of 1789. Two main factions each staked out territory in the assembly hall with the radical revolutionaries seated to the presiding officer’s left, and the more conservative supporters of the monarchy gathered to the right.
Many decades later, the term “right wing” was inappropriately used to describe Hitler’s Nazis in what was a horizontal continuum — Stalin’s communists on the left and the Nazis on the right. This unfortunate inaccuracy has allowed activist “historians” to project this hypothesized difference forward to depict “progressives” on the left and conservatives on the right.
The obvious inference is that “right-wingers” (a derogatory term used to this day) are analogous to Hitlerites. Thus, we conservatives are unfairly slurred. In reality, National Socialism in Germany and Marxism-Leninism in the Soviet Union were but two sides of the very same collectivist, totalitarian coin. In terms of the barbarism and destruction these two brutally tyrannical regimes foisted upon mankind, there wasn’t a shred of actual difference between them. To subliminally infer that today’s constitutional conservatives have the remotest connection with National Socialists of the 1930s is absurd on its face.
If any group of politicians in today’s America has any resemblance to such regimes, it would be those who advocate for a large, centralized government in charge of virtually every facet of American life. I’ll leave it to the reader to make that connection to one of the major political parties of our day.
I find it interesting that WyoFile describes its mission as the reestablishment of the primacy of facts in public discourse and purports to be an independent organization of the “watchdog press” providing the public with “rigorous, factual journalism.” It would be refreshing to see them rethink the use of such trite, anachronistic terms as “left” and “right” and focus more attention on debates concerning the issues of the day and less on labeling and name calling.