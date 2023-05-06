We are concerned the issues and controversies with the car factory at the Airport Business Park may have negatively impacted Sheridan’s business environment.
To avoid future controversies, our city and county governments must meet standards when leasing our public land. Businesses want certainty. Neighborhoods must be heard. All these goals are attainable.
The process of leasing public land should be deliberate and methodical, with each party fulfilling its obligations within stipulated time periods. This includes determining the cost of the leases, financing deadlines, infrastructure upgrades, property value and traffic impacts, community outreach, design reviews and then, finally, construction.
Importantly, every step must be transparent to Sheridan residents. Alleged backroom negotiations and surprise leases make residents and neighborhoods angry. Such anger results in social media blowback, and negative sentiments and websites. This does not project a welcoming attitude toward new businesses.
The Airport Business Park is near the Falcon Ridge Association neighborhood, and other neighborhoods and homes as well. True adherence to the Airport Business Park covenants, conditions and restrictions (CC&Rs) is business and neighborhood friendly. A 30,000-vehicle-a-year factory with car conveyors inside sky bridges is not “light industry.” A cement road to the airport, West Brundage Lane, has no bearing on compliance with the CC&Rs. Such disregard for the CC&Rs by government officials fosters rolling eyes and cynicism. That’s bad for business and neighborhoods.
There needs to be a transparent process by which compliance with each provision of the CC&Rs is determined and recorded. When every provision of the CC&Rs is truly met, neighborhoods are protected and businesses are welcomed. The result is real jobs with real salaries that can pay for housing and support our valuable community services.
With a methodical and transparent leasing process for public land, our Sheridan governments can provide more certainty and reduced risk for businesses wanting to locate here, while still protecting our residents and neighborhoods.
Falcon Ridge Homeowners Association