Friday, Feb. 24, marked the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Over the past 12 months, so much has changed in our understanding of world order, political realities and the good and evil of mankind. One constant has been the response of the Sheridan community and individuals who are generous, committed and action oriented.
Joe Steger, who co-founded an organization to bring medical supplies to hospitals and military as well as humanitarian aide to orphanages.
Bruce Andrews, who produced a benefit concert featuring local musicians to raise funds for humanitarian relief.
Gail Sidletsky, a local artist whose art class at The Hub continues to create and sell paintings of sunflowers and light columns to raise funds for humanitarian relief.
Laura Pruitt, a local businesswoman who sources suitcases and clothing for orphans and refugees.
Paco Way and his wife, Jess, who have created artwork for auction and several hundred blue and yellow stocking hats for orphans.
Dina and Todd Garcia Blanchard, who collected more than 200 winter coats that have been sent to Ukraine for children and adults.
I am reminded of Theodore Roosevelt's words: "In a moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, and the worst thing is to do nothing." Clearly, the people noted above, as well as so many others in our community, who have given of their time and contributions stand on the right side of Roosevelt's words.