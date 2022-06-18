I’ve had the luxury of visiting your amazingly beautiful city and equally your beautiful state on camping trips. Totally love the Bighorn National Forest and the Tie Flume campground region. Upon each visit with my family, we are always taken aback by your generosity, your acceptance of out-of-towners and your genuine core values of individualism and freedom. You are absolutely delightful people and great stewards of the environment, so I take great pause in writing this letter to you to share with you my thoughts on the “Big Lie.”
I am a lifelong West Virginia Republican. For many years my home state was a 90% democratic state. I was part of a small group that worked on pro-business legislation for years and years without much success. But as the winds shift in politics, West Virginia is now a deep red state, just like Wyoming. This is very new thing to experience for my state. The destruction of the coal industry by the Obama administration brought this abrupt change of course.
I, like most of you according to polls, bought into the 2020 election fraud claims by former President Trump. But recently, upon doing more and more research and by shutting off the rhetoric, realized I had been fooled. I had been lied too. I had been taken advantage of by the Trump force. I consider myself to be an American first. Not a Republican, not a West Virginian, but a true blue American first. What Trump did to us is unforgivable. What he did to this country after the election and up until this very day, is wrong and criminal in my opinion. For months and months I was angry at Liz Cheney. Not now. She was right and I am saddened by the fact that I did not listen to her and her claims of Trump’s wrong doing.
Cheney is right and she should be honored, revered and supported for her character. She is the epitome of someone who follows the constitution first, country first, not party. I hope I can change one person’s mind. Good luck and God bless from wild and wonderful West Virginia!
Philip Shell
Huntington, West Virginia