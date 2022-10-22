8-19-22 Election Photos 003.jpg
Election volunteers pass out the coveted "I Voted," stickers at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to voters after casting their ballots Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

As another season of divisive, solution-light elections moves along, there is a breath of fresh air and determination to bring positive legislating. Martha J. Wright, candidate for Wyoming State House of Representatives District 29 in Sheridan, brings hope for better times.

Having known Martha for a couple of years, I have seen her energy and commitment to whatever task is before her. Since she made the big decision to become a candidate for state Legislature last May, I have seen Martha grow her commitment and strengthen her knowledge of critical issues. She runs to make a better Wyoming in service to Sheridan voters.

