Bo Biteman claims to be a constitutional conservative. Bo Biteman claims to be a Second Amendment patriot. Bo Biteman is actually a lying opportunist.
Bo, and all the reprobates who signed the letter to Gov. Mark Gordon asking him to join the lawsuit attempting to overturn the election, know there is no fraud. They also know there is no chance President Trump gets a second term legitimately. Bo and his buddies made the political calculation that appealing to the lowest common denominator is a no-lose bet.
Pretend that you believe that Trump won, and the election was stolen, and you don't risk the ire of the lunatic fringe that has taken over the Republican Party. But you also keep the vote of more moderate conservatives because hey, they've gone along for the ride to crazy town so far, right? It's naked political pandering at its finest.
If I believed that a national election in our country was stolen; if I believed that millions were disenfranchised, and the will of the people was subverted by fraud and conspiracies at the highest levels of government; if I truly believed that I would not tweet about it or post open letters to Gov. Gordon on Facebook. I would rise up. Millions would. I believe Bo would, too. But he won't. Because he doesn't believe that. None of them do. It's all sick, political theater.
If I'm wrong, prove it.
Do something.
Do something, Bo. Do something, Dave Kinskey. Do something, Mark Jennings. Do something Mark Kinner. If you really believe what you say, do something, you cowards. You politicians.
David Myers
Sheridan