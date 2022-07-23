In his 1863 Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed our government, “of the people, by the people, and for the people” is at the heart of our American system of self-governance. The Constitution of the United States similarly begins with “We The People” along with the Declaration of Independence’s assertion that our government derives its power from the “consent of the governed.”
Each of these documents is clear in signifying all government authority exercised by elected or appointed officials is ultimately derived from, and accountable to, the American people. So why is it that, despite these integral documents’ pronouncement of the importance and necessity of reliable and trustworthy self-government, do the American people continue to be disappointed by our current governments’ performance and overall integrity?
Accountability is deeply ingrained in the framework of our great country, originating from the notion that public officials should always act selflessly, performing each of their duties in accordance with public interest. Given this concept of public service, it isn’t surprising that misconduct and scandal on the part of elected officials presents one of the greatest threats to citizens’ confidence and trust in government. Today, the federal government has a highly developed ethics infrastructure comprised of a variety of specialized agencies designed to carry out preventative, investigative, prosecutorial and oversight functions originally created in the wake of the Watergate scandal.
More than 50 years post-Watergate, citizens’ trust in government is nearing historic lows, according to the Pew Research Center. One of the biggest contributors to this declining faith is the blatant lack of transparency in all levels of government, from local offices all the way up to the U.S. legislative branch. Even in Sheridan, the lack of transparency regarding the amendments made to our annual budget and the disclosure of voting records are effectively nonexistent or otherwise unavailable to the public.
Similarly, our current representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district, Liz Cheney, continues to go against the wishes of the majority of her constituents, hiding behind the Democratic Party’s finest and failing to be transparent as to her underlying motivations. She is a prime example of an elected official with poor integrity and, as a result, has lost the trust and respect of many voters who elected her.
Citizens naturally approve of elected officials who are honest and forthcoming with their intentions, who don’t back down to the pressures of influential figures and who are true to the people they represent. From the federal government’s response to COVID-19 to the undercutting of state and local governments, the current administration continues to argue the federal government needs more authority to solve the nation’s problems. Meanwhile it has been proven time and again ceding even more power to the federal government continually degrades the government’s credibility and results in the further polarization of citizens from their representatives.