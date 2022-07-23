20220208 WyomingCapitol03-ms.jpg

The Wyoming State Capitol Building Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 Courtesy photo | Michael Smith

In his 1863 Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed our government, “of the people, by the people, and for the people” is at the heart of our American system of self-governance. The Constitution of the United States similarly begins with “We The People” along with the Declaration of Independence’s assertion that our government derives its power from the “consent of the governed.”

Each of these documents is clear in signifying all government authority exercised by elected or appointed officials is ultimately derived from, and accountable to, the American people. So why is it that, despite these integral documents’ pronouncement of the importance and necessity of reliable and trustworthy self-government, do the American people continue to be disappointed by our current governments’ performance and overall integrity?

Recommended for you