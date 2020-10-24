I applaud Dr. Ian Hunter and Jennifer Graves for the work they are doing keeping our community informed on the progression of the COVID-19 epidemic in our region.
After reading the story in the Oct. 20 edition of The Sheridan Press, I was initially alarmed at Councilor Jacob Martin’s question to Dr. Hunter, which while reported literally, I do not think was accurately represented. I initially thought (because of how it was printed) that Mr. Martin was questioning the COVID death count. This relates to a now well-trod conspiracy theory that saturates social media and extremist websites; that COVID deaths are much lower than reported because either the government wants to control people or the hospitals want that sweet COVID cash. This is of course complete hogwash.
When I read The Press’ reporting, I initially wanted to condemn Mr. Martin for perpetuating a lie. Then I thought that I had better watch the meeting for myself to get my facts straight before going off halfcocked. I’m glad I did (and thank you to the city government for continuing to get the council meeting videos out in a timely manner). After hearing Mr. Martin’s question, it seemed to me that he was playing the devil’s advocate. He asked the question in order to prompt Dr. Hunter to explain that yes, many of the people dying of COVID have underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to serious cases, but that what is killing them is COVID. And Dr. Hunter did just that.
I have had my issues with Mr. Martin’s judgement in the past, notably regarding the council resolution to name all Sheridan businesses “essential.” I considered that resolution foolish and detrimental to public health. But in this case, unless I am deeply misreading him, I think you, Sheridan Press, owe Councilor Martin an apology for the way he was presented in your story.
David Myers
Sheridan