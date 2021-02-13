The American media were quite successful in concealing facts concerning the 2020 election. Unlike them, I spent dozens of hours watching YouTube presentations of several state legislative hearings at which hundreds of witnesses provided sworn testimony as to irregularities they saw. Data experts also demonstrated how flawed the electronic voting processes were.
In late December, John Perazz published a detailed and thoroughly sourced online article on Frontlinemag.com entitled: “Yes, It Was a Stolen Election,” in which he painstakingly describes in impressive detail the specifics of highly questionable election procedures from the “swing” states where this election was decided.
Perazz notes that in 2005 the bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform advised all states to take steps to ensure election integrity, recommending that they: increase voter ID requirements; minimize the use of mail-in ballots (which the report claimed remain the largest source of potential voter fraud); disallow ballot harvesting by third parties; purge voter rolls of all ineligible or fraudulent names; allow election observers to monitor ballot-counting processes without restraint or obstruction; and ensure that voting machines are accurate in their tabulations.
Sadly, this commission’s report succeeded only in providing Democrats with a roadmap as to how to update their proven strategies for election fraud, which date back to LBJ’s stolen Senate election in the Texas Democrat Primary election of 1948. I suggest researching this online for details of how it was done. You’ll find a description of the now (in)famous pattern of mysteriously “finding ballots” after election day, which all happened to be for Johnson.
In 2018, Republican lawyers failed to properly address the issues which would affect the 2020 outcome in the swing states when they ignored what I consider to be the Democrats’ “trial run” of their updated scheme. It occurred in four California congressional districts during the 2018 midterm election. Four Republican candidates appeared to have won their races, only to have the final outcome determined by (surprise, surprise) late-arriving “mail-in ballots.” Given the Democrats’ long history of tampering with elections (e.g. LBJ’s scheme in 1948) by, among other things, securing the “votes” of dead people, Republican lawyers should have immediately seen the California 2018 scheme as a danger signal of what was to come. Sadly, either they didn’t see it, or they didn’t want to.
The courts have taken a pass on rectifying the clear 2020 violations of state constitutions and state election laws. Despite the left-wing spin that the claim of fraud was “debunked in the courts,” only one judge seemed to act in consonance with the law. On Nov. 28, Pennsylvania state judge Patricia McCullough barred Pennsylvania from taking any further steps to certify the results. She had found that “issues raised appear to be of statewide and national concern” and ordered an evidentiary hearing on the merits of the case — the only one by any court on any level in any state — as she determined that “petitioners are likely to succeed on the merits.” Sadly, she was overruled by the very-left-of-center Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and thus the only potential for a public presentation of the Trump legal team’s evidence disappeared. Clearly, the judiciary cannot be relied on to defend election integrity.
There’s now a clear congressional effort by Democrats (HR 1 of 2021 and a companion bill in the Senate) to “federalize” elections for all nationwide elections (president, vice president, U.S. senator and member of the House of Representatives). They want to force states to implement the same or similar measures used in the 2020 presidential election in the swing states. There is sure to be a constitutional fight over this (see: Article I, section 4). In anticipation thereof, state legislatures need to move now to tighten up their election laws.
Last minute “cross-party registration” should be eliminated to avoid manipulation of primaries by members of the other party. As is being proposed in Montana, same day registration needs to be stopped. Voter ID both during registration and at all polling places should be mandatory, as should strict signature matchup between registration and balloting. The law needs to require state election officials to stringently follow proven absentee voter procedures, including a ban on all other mail-in voting, especially the notorious “drop boxes.”
Since Democrats extol the practices of European countries, perhaps we should adopt Europe’s strict limitation on voting by mail to only those who physically can’t make it to the polling places to vote in person. Unless we can insure genuine integrity of future elections, we risk losing our constitutional republic. We need to point that out to all our state legislators and strongly suggest to them that they take action now to prevent any future failure of the election process from thwarting the will of the people. Failure to do this risks genuine voter disenfranchisement and further erosion of the confidence of citizens in their government.
Charles Cole
Sheridan
Editor’s note: The Press’ word limit has been waived for this letter.