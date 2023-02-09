2.22.2022 - Capitol 002.jpg

The Wyoming State Capitol Building in Cheyenne stands tall Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

This week, the Senate passed SJ11 to have Wyoming join the Convention of States. With that vote, the Senate affirms Wyoming stands for freedom and a commitment to be part of an effort to discuss and suggest amendments to help rein in the federal government.

The federal government is out of control. With the national debt exceeding $31 trillion and the deep state bureaucrats running the show, something has to be done.

