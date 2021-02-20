The Republican Party must unhitch its wagon from Donald Trump. Trump’s time has passed. Republicans need to rebuild the party by encouraging the many capable leaders in the party to "test the waters," to step forward, speak up and start their conversations with the people.
That needs encouragement and openness to listen and consider. Support them if you agree and react with civility and reasoned arguments when in disagreement. It’s time for thoughtful, long-game and visionary conservative leadership.
The party needs new leadership who live and advocate the Republican values of truth, the Constitution, fiscal responsibility, individual dignity, liberty, equality and justice.
Jack Landon Jr.
Sheridan