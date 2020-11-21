I read with more than passing interest a press release from Rep. Mark Jennings’ post on local mask mandates. The release was an outpouring of outrage on Gov. Gordon’s statements at a recent public health press conference. Jennings used the cowboy prop to advance the sovereign citizen case.
Wyoming was settled by folks organized in communities with schools, local government, churches, a system of law and justice. Following the Great Depression, we also built a public health system of community clinics and hospitals that are the envy of rural and small-town America. It was not a gaggle of sovereign citizens bound only by Bibles and Winchesters.
No citizen has the right to spread illness to their co-workers, into our long-term health care facilities, public spaces or deny reasonable restraint under the law to contain a pandemic. Trying to sock puppet the cowboy way on COVID-19 is an insult to the citizens of Wyoming. Suppose you look at us, the folks who make Wyoming work. In that case, your mythical cowboy is doing the talking, but the retail worker, the civil servant, the health care worker, the miners and roughnecks carried by the roustabouts that are doing the walking.
So, buck up, Jennings, and help us get a handle on this pandemic. Get our small businesses the help they need. Get our underemployed working poor the Medicaid extension. Hundreds of Wyoming coal workers were stripped of savings and benefits, yet your interests seem in protecting the vulture owners. If we get your 50% reduction in a state budget, Mississippi North will lose half our college-educated workforce, and the loss of that many folks with health benefits will shutter our health care. So cowboy up on that.
Rob Davidson
Sheridan