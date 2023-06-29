SC Broadway Intensive Standalones 002.jpg
The entire cast perofms "The Telephone Hour," from "Bye Bye' Birdie," during rehearsal for Sheridan College's Broadway Intensive Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

I wanted to write a public “thank you” to Gina Feliccia for bringing and directing the “Broadway, Then and Now” production at the Sheridan College Whitney Center for the Arts. It gave the audience the opportunity to experience some of Broadway’s best music right here in Sheridan.

Feliccia built a collection of talented students from across the country and from right here in Sheridan. She also selected music from a wonderful variety of Broadway productions.

