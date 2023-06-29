I wanted to write a public “thank you” to Gina Feliccia for bringing and directing the “Broadway, Then and Now” production at the Sheridan College Whitney Center for the Arts. It gave the audience the opportunity to experience some of Broadway’s best music right here in Sheridan.
Feliccia built a collection of talented students from across the country and from right here in Sheridan. She also selected music from a wonderful variety of Broadway productions.
Each performer used their talents of singing, dancing and acting to share many wonderful songs from Broadway shows from the 1940s to present. I was impressed how wonderfully our local singers and performers were used to enhance the musical selections. We were treated to beautiful voices and choreography that showed their love of music and especially Broadway music. What a treat it was to attend.
If you missed this musical presentation, you really missed out on something special. Thanks again to Gina and her entire group for sharing their talents with Sheridan.