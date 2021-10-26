The League of Wyoming Voters of Wyoming adamantly opposes the proposed rules for the Wyoming Legislature’s special session scheduled to begin Oct. 26, 2021. It is contrary to our principle of engaging the public in the lawmaking process and contrary to the essential informed debate and deliberation in our state.
We urge members of the House and Senate to reject the special session rules proposed by the Rules Committee.
The issues on the table for the Wyoming Legislature for this session are extremely important. These issues deserve the regular order of legislative business, to ensure our legislators are thoroughly and thoughtfully informed and so they can consider, debate and amend bills before they are sent to the governor and enacted into law.
A fundamental value of the League of Women Voters is expressed in one of our principles: The League of Women Voters believes that democratic government depends upon informed and active participation in government and requires that governmental bodies protect the citizen’s right to know by giving adequate notice of proposed actions, holding open meetings, and making public records accessible.
The mirror bill process contemplated by the proposed rules is appealing if the priority is finishing the session as quickly (and cheaply) as possible. It is not appealing if you value the regular process of working proposals through one chamber and then another, with opportunity for legislative action and public input at each stage of the process, with opportunity by lawmakers to assess and amend bills throughout the process. The special session rules also short-circuit debate and voting by one chamber on bills that have passed the other chamber.
LWVWY asks the Wyoming Legislature to use the time and process necessary to preserve public input and to enable lawmakers to legislate wisely.
The issues before the Legislature are important and deserve the best of our process. If that takes a week, then please take a week to do your best for the people of Wyoming.
Nancy Lockwood
President of the League of Women Voters of Wyoming