Recent letters and articles to the Press regarding opinions on the mayor's race exacerbate the division that permeates our community's politics during this election cycle. I choose not to comment on these allegations.
Rather, as a Sheridan resident, my purpose is to encourage our citizens to focus on:
• creating "more light and less heat" about community wide issues.
• thinking carefully about what we say and write.
• campaigning for their candidate in a positive manner rather than denigrating the opponent.
We are fortunate to have quality people who will run for elected local office. Let's respect both mayoral candidates by focusing on the issues which are important to our community and not being seduced by nay saying.
As probably known, I support Rich Bridger's candidacy for mayor. However, I encourage all Sheridan residents to vote next Tuesday for the candidate of their choice. Once the result is determined, the winning candidate and the community should band together to move our city forward and not continue with the current state of divisiveness.
Paul DelRossi
Sheridan