Has anyone in the state of Wyoming read the “crossover” voting bill? This bill was passed in the Wyoming Legislature to prevent citizens from crossing over from one political party to another in order to vote in the primary election.
As you know, Wyoming is a deep red state with a lot of Republican voters, thus very few Democratic voters. Why did the state feel the need to tackle this non-issue? It is a great question that I think needs more answers.
Gov. Mark Gordon allowed this bill to become law without his signature. Why? I believe the governor (who is a Republican) knows that this bill is wrong. So why not veto the bill? The governor would risk an override by the supermajority Republican Legislature.
For a Legislature that is strictly adhering to freedom, liberty and less government, it seems as if the legislators forgot what those words freedom and liberty mean. Why should the state government have power to tell me what political party I am allowed to join or not join during an election cycle? If I want to switch my political party, then so be it. There is an idea called freedom of expression (First Amendment) and being involved in the political process means I am free to choose a side or not a side.
Maybe the Legislature should read George Washington’s farewell address. It will not hurt them. Alexander Hamilton helped write the speech. The most famous part of this speech is related to political parties. "However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion."
Washington is warning the American people against the negative impact that opposing political parties could have on the country. During his presidency he witnessed the rise of the Democratic-Republican party in opposition to the Federalists and worried that future political squabbles would undermine the concept of popular sovereignty in the United States.