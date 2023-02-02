2.22.2022 - Capitol 002.jpg

The Wyoming State Capitol Building in Cheyenne stands tall Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

Well it’s that time of year again. The Wyoming Legislature is back in session in Cheyenne. I always ponder as to what causes the general and dramatic drop in IQ that the folks we send down there seem to suffer from once they arrive.

Where do I begin? The ban on electric cars? That only failed by one vote. Whew, who knew the buggy whip manufacturers lobby was still so strong.

