Well it’s that time of year again. The Wyoming Legislature is back in session in Cheyenne. I always ponder as to what causes the general and dramatic drop in IQ that the folks we send down there seem to suffer from once they arrive.
Where do I begin? The ban on electric cars? That only failed by one vote. Whew, who knew the buggy whip manufacturers lobby was still so strong.
The failure to expand Medicaid? I guess it’s against their philosophy for us citizens to get the benefit of all that evil federal money to help support our local rural hospitals.
The repeal of net metering legislation? The only reason my relatives are still farming in Iowa and Minnesota are the wind power royalties they receive from "real" net metering. A friend from the Marine Corps bought an old apartment building and remodeled it as an investment in Virginia. He reroofed it with a solar array and now gets more cash income from the roof than he does from his renters. Again! This is real net metering where utilities are required to pay wholesale price for power produced.
The criminalization of "morning after drugs"? Obviously it never occurred to them to ask an actual woman what they thought about this. When a woman needs these drugs, they need them now. Immediately! Not after a police report, or a social services investigation, or after a couple of missed periods because some jerk slipped something into your drink. All this particular bill will do is create an illegal criminal black market for a legal product that should be available on demand, no questions asked.
So, I continue to ponder, Could it be the altitude? Or do they all start drinking heavily as soon as they leave home? The only solution to their silliness now is to get a hold of them to tell them what we think. Maybe a few of them might sober up and listen. It is fairly easy to send a written comment at wyoleg.gov. Go to 2023 General Session Bills, pick your bill and click on comments and tell them what you think.