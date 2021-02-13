This past weekend a dear member of our family, Luna, a 5-year-old border collie-red heeler mix died in a tragic accident. We are comprehending her loss and more importantly, the lessons she left. Life lessons worth remembering in these times of a health pandemic, economic upheaval and a culture of uncivility. I am sure that many Press readers can relate to my comments because of their own relationships with family animals.
Luna started each day believing she was capable of giving limitless love and as a result was loved in return. She was abundantly happy, always anticipating the next adventure in her life, rather than the past. Luna didn’t know or care about political leanings, but rather accepted people she knew or met for the first time as they were. Negativity and suspicion weren’t characteristics she embodied. Each person was invariably greeted with a wag of her tail and a tilt of her head. Luna was eager to know about them, not offer her story first.
She didn’t bark when they talked and always listened carefully to their words. She didn’t seem to notice or care about their gender, race or religion. They were all friendships to be renewed or begun.
Luna knew instinctively that children and seniors were precious by the way they treated her and she, in turn, them. She gave the impression that all life’s problems could most likely be sorted into two baskets: heartaches and hassles. My belief is that she concentrated on the heartaches of her life and not the hassles.
Luna’s time here in Sheridan was too short by a wide margin, but she left lessons for our community about the values and behavior we should practice each day.
Paul DelRossi
Sheridan