This is in reference to Dennis Fox's letter to the editor dated March 28. Thank you for bringing up the importance of a sound fiscal policy within our government.
Leading up to 2000, a balanced federal budget was very much on the minds of the Republican Party. Although then-President Bill Clinton tried to take credit for a balanced budget, it was the Congress of 1994 and its contract with America that was the force of holding federal spending in check. The message from Washington at that time was that spending had to be revenue neutral, meaning any monies spent had to come from somewhere within the federal budget under the heading of discretionary spending.
All of this changed in the year 2000, every administration that has been in office since since has resulted in the federal deficit rising by trillions of dollars. One can only believe that both political parties have an addiction to the federal coffers.
Government too big, balance the budget. Socialism, socialized capitalism and out-dated social programs a problem, balance the federal budget. The chickens won't lay eggs, junior doesn't know how to carry out the trash, the family sedan is broken down and no parts for repairs, and the broken supply chain are just some of what is haywire. Balance the federal budget and most of this gets fixed.
Customer service could be rediscovered. With a reined in Federal Reserve and reevaluating the big three — Social Security, Medicare and defense spending — a balanced budget is within reach. In 1984, under the Regan administration, 401k and IRA retirement plans were passed by Congress. Over the years, these two very successful plans could very well have become a choice to Social Security and thus lowering the cost and lifting a big burden off the federal budget. This is just one example of what can be done.
To get all this done, both political parties will have to get over living in the realm of playing the victim, vilifying each other and chasing after the latest conspiracies and relearn the art of compromise. After all, I am just a 78-year-old retired sheepherder, so what do I know. We can live out our lives with the status quo and pass all this along to our children and grandchildren or this mess can get fixed. I vote to fix it.