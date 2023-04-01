Money stock
This is in reference to Dennis Fox's letter to the editor dated March 28. Thank you for bringing up the importance of a sound fiscal policy within our government.

Leading up to 2000, a balanced federal budget was very much on the minds of the Republican Party. Although then-President Bill Clinton tried to take credit for a balanced budget, it was the Congress of 1994 and its contract with America that was the force of holding federal spending in check. The message from Washington at that time was that spending had to be revenue neutral, meaning any monies spent had to come from somewhere within the federal budget under the heading of discretionary spending. 

