It's time to play the new Let's Make a Deal.
Behind Door No. 1 is the Biden "family," willing to sell out America to Communist China, Russia, Ukraine or any other country, for the right price.
Behind Door No. 2 is Tucker Carlson and Tony Bobulinski, who exposed decades of Biden family corruption.
Behind Door No. 3 is President Donald John Trump, who has been mercilessly libeled and slandered by the American news media, for four years, even before his election, in 2016.
Behind Door No. 4 is the American news media, who has become the personal lap-dog of the Democrat Party, who will gladly repeat any Democrat lie, to take down President Trump.
Behind Door No. 5, you'll find America's tech giants. They routinely censor President Trump, The New York Post and any conservative whose opinion doesn't coincide with the far-left agenda.
In the Douay-Rheims version of the Holy Bible, in Ecclesiasticus 20:27, God said: "A thief is better than a man that is always lying: but both of them shall inherit destruction." I hope the left remembers this passage, when, someday, Jesus judges them.
John Fafoutakis
Sheridan