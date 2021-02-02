The Sheridan County Republicans are reflective of the party as a whole. Deep in the thrall of a charismatic charlatan and increasingly marginalizing themselves. The censure of Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach the man who attempted a violent takeover of America was only the latest example.
As bootlickers, and would-be fascists take over the party, I would like to remind those 13 committee persons that appear to still have a shred of self determination (and the 26 who didn’t show up to the vote) that there’s one way to reclaim your party: Make the politicians who are leading this revolt pay with their positions.
There is another party, you know. What’s worse in your estimation? A few Democrats in the Wyoming Legislature to reality check your out-of-control party, or continued, insane fealty to a traitor? I fear it’s the former, but know this: time and demographics are against you nationally.
If the GOP doesn’t reform and seek broad appeal, it will continue to lose. The numbers are the numbers. Consider this some free advice because honestly I don’t care what you do. Liz Cheney has done exactly one thing right since she’s been in office in my estimation, and it’s the thing she’s being crucified for by your party. So kick her out. Or vote Democrat. Either way I get what I want.
David Myers
Sheridan