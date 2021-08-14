When I left Sheridan Memorial Hospital last fall to attend medical school, I knew I wanted to return in a clinical capacity, but I wasn’t sure if or when that might happen.
Now, as a second-year medical student at the University of Washington’s WWAMI program, I was excited to be assigned to Sheridan Memorial for my four week Rural Underserved Opportunities Program (RUOP) rotation. This experience allows students to travel to a site and practice their clinical skills while doing a public health research project. I had the added benefit of coming home to spend time with family and network with people I knew.
I have had an amazing experience with all the physicians here. I would really like to say ‘thank you’ and highlight everyone I worked with. During these four weeks, I spent time in internal medicine, surgery, ENT, acute care in the hospital, dermatology, emergency medicine and radiology. Each discipline welcomed, encouraged and taught me.
It’s clear there really is an art to medicine, and these providers believe in it. The entire goal of the WWAMI program is to encourage medical students to return to Wyoming to practice medicine; with this experience in mind, I plan to come back to this incredible community and join this equally incredible organization.
Maison Furley
MS2; UWSOM