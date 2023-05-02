I am writing as a concerned citizen and resident of Sheridan. After may years of living on South Thurmond Street, I need to express my worries for the safety of this area, specifically from Sioux Street and north to Burkitt.
This beautiful neighborhood is an older and well-established area of our town, however it is a highly populated and heavily trafficked thoroughfare. A petition has been circulated along this area of South Thurmond Street with the majority of residents agreeing it would be beneficial to reduce the speed limit from the current 30 miles per hour.