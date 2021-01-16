The Cynthia Lummis interview in The Sheridan Press shows Lummis desperately clinging to a bad decision by reiterating the "political-speak" regarding Pennsylvania’s election process while disregarding the facts that those issues were adjudicated and found to be without merit.
Those who choose to repeat the lies of election irregularities fail to realize that they are also maligning our own competent and dedicated election facilitators. I lived 15 years in Pennsylvania’s neighbor state, Ohio. Whether in a metropolitan area (Kent, greater Akron) or rural (Cadiz, Harrison County) or Sheridan County, Wyoming, the election officials, staff and volunteers are the same. They are neighbors, friends, cousins, grandparents of my students, high school basketball bleacher-buddies, pastors and the butcher’s wife. They are familiar faces from the grocery store, church, PTA, Women’s Club, service organizations and bowling league. Everyday people in every little precinct across the USA giving of their time to carefully and meticulously guard the process that protects this republic.
Pennsylvanians did this to the degree that multiple lawsuits failed to find irregularities. To contest Pennsylvania’s certified results without facts jeopardizes Wyoming’s future certified results. Lummis by her actions did not “shine light” on anything except her own failure to speak truth to power and to her constituents.
Renee Meador
Sheridan