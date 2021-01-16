Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy with some showers in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.