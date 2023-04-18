03.29 Cyrus Case 1.jpg

Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, listens during the opening session of the 67th Legislature in the House Chambers on January 10, 2023 in Cheyenne. A case involving Western and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny was sent to the Attorney General's office Tuesday. Western and Novotny were determined to be involved with sending mailers targeting four individuals ahead of the 2022 primary election.

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

I would like to thank the sponsors of House Bill 100, which has been enrolled. Rep. Mark Jennings was one of the sponsors of this bill. The bill addresses residential property tax with the goal of applying acquisition value.

One of the backdoor issues around reforming property tax is that municipalities can have a total indebtedness not to exceed 4% of the assessed value of taxable property within the city limits. The higher the taxable valuation and the more property to tax, the greater the ability of the city to borrow money.

