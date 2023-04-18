I would like to thank the sponsors of House Bill 100, which has been enrolled. Rep. Mark Jennings was one of the sponsors of this bill. The bill addresses residential property tax with the goal of applying acquisition value.
One of the backdoor issues around reforming property tax is that municipalities can have a total indebtedness not to exceed 4% of the assessed value of taxable property within the city limits. The higher the taxable valuation and the more property to tax, the greater the ability of the city to borrow money.
On a different topic, sometimes people get involved in petty fights. This is particularly evidenced in politics. Rep. Cyrus Western, through the WINO mailer, crawled like the fly into a Venus Flytrap. The mailer was an attempt to attack four people who were members of a legal political PAC. The mailer said the four people were trying to tear our state apart, that they were not conservatives but imposters, people who moved here from out of state, and I would also add, people who did not endorse Western in the primary.
The four people are Laurie Bratten, Kristen Jennings, Jeff Wallack and Jimmy Dee Lees. Wallack is a political consultant; Bratten was a successful political consultant in Colorado; Jennings is a city councilwoman and Jimmy Dee Lees was a precinct committeewoman.
Gail Symons has defended Western, saying his mailer was merely an exercise in free speech. Symons has also said about the mailer, "It has to do with people moving to Wyoming from out of state and trying to influence how we do business." Before moving back to Wyoming, Symons' career was in other states for 37 years.
All of these individuals are political operatives. The mailer, sent by Western, caused the poo to fly. So why did the fly crawl into the trap? Was it the sweet nectar of re-election?