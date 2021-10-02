In response to the opinion letter by Dr. D. Scott Nickerson,. MD, we would like to address several aspects of the information he presented. As physicians we constantly assess the risk/benefit ratio of treatments for our patients. With all due respect, we believe Dr. Nickerson is inaccurately assigning a perception of benefit to certain therapies that either do not have substantiated benefit or have been proven ineffective as COVID-19 therapeutics.
First, the available and approved vaccines for SARS-COV2 infection have shown more than “some benefit” in reducing severe disease, death and hospitalization, and they do reduce the risk of infection. They are highly effective and safe; to minimize these benefits is misleading. Yes, breakthrough infection is possible with this and other vaccines, and to focus on this misses the point of their remarkable benefit in reducing infection — up to five times less risk — significantly decreasing hospitalizations and almost completely eliminating death. There is not a more effective means of limiting the severity of this illness. This virus is likely becoming endemic and eventually we will all be exposed to it. It is overwhelmingly safer to be vaccinated than to be infected. As with any medical intervention or therapy, the decision to receive a vaccine deserves a discussion with one’s physician as concerns and questions about any treatment deserve expert input to best make a decision. In general, there are very few and limited contraindications to these vaccines, and they have demonstrated low risk with high benefit, as we have seen nationally and here in Sheridan.
Second, hydroxycholoroquine is not an effective prophylactic or therapeutic in the management of SARS-COV2 infection. This has been well established; any suggestion otherwise is misguided and not consistent with the preponderance of scientific literature on the matter. It is however, a safe, well-established medication used in the treatment of malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. This is a low-risk, zero-benefit therapy for COVID-19.
Third, ivermectin is a wonderful anti-parasitic (not an approved anti-viral) medication with which any local rancher is more than familiar. While it has shown to reduce SARS-COV2 viral replication in-vitro (that is, in a test tube), the current scientific data does not convincingly demonstrate a benefit in the treatment or prevention of SARS-COV2 in actual humans. The available scientific data is highly mixed in terms of results. In this data there are frequent and notable statistical and study design concerns, and to suggest ivermectin as an effective medication at this time is, again, misleading. It is a generally safe medication when taken at approved doses for humans, but its actual benefit in COVID-19 is definitely not established. Dr. Nickerson brings up a good point in that there are ongoing clinical trials looking at the role of ivermectin in SARS-COV2 infection. Larger, better designed clinical trials are needed to inform on this issue. When we do not have enough data to guide medical decisions, scientific questions are asked and answered by research. If research supports that ivermectin is effective, then by all means every sensible physician will be using it, but at this time we can’t support a general recommendation for its use in COVID-19 with the data that is available. As such we consider it to be low-risk and of unknown benefit in treating/preventing COVID-19. As a caution, using veterinary formulations/dosing is absolutely not recommended, and is how many have ended up with toxicity from the medication.
Regarding the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, there are considerable concerns about their motive, ethics and reliability. We would not recommend this as a source of quality scientific information. The Infectious Disease Society of America provides a much more objective, methodical and rational approach to evaluating COVID-19 therapeutics. Their information is available online for free.
We do not aim to malign hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin, as they are highly useful, cost-effective therapies for a variety of conditions, however, the available scientific data cannot support that SARS-COV2 infection is one of those conditions. If they were proven to work, we would be using them; we’d have no reason not to do so.
Regarding the concerns about our government’s role in this pandemic, one must understand the government agencies whose job it is to scientifically study, treat and make recommendations on a variety of diseases, do so in the name of public health, science and medicine, for the people of our country, and not beholden to either party. We are not government agents, and at no time has any governmental agency required us to test, treat or otherwise care for COVID-19 patients in a specific way. We treat COVID-19 like any other disease, studying the original research and making informed medical decisions based on this information.
So, while ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are generally safe medications, their benefits for the management of COVID-19 should be considered unproven and non-existent, respectively. However, we have available to us highly effective, safe vaccines that actually do massively reduce the risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19. If you have questions about preventing COVID-19 illness, please discuss it with your physician or other health care provider.
Dr. Ben Widener, MD — Board Certified Internal Medicine, Board Certified Rheumatology
Dr. Kris Schamber, MD FACP — Board Certified Internal Medicine