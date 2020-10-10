Throughout the past three and a half years, I have read and heard our president, Donald Trump, misquoted as well as taken out of context. That now includes a local person whose opinion was published Sept. 26 in The Sheridan Press.
I am so tired of this type of misinformation and that the persons misrepresenting our president are seldom held accountable for their errors. I hold the paper responsible to some degree because research isn't done to be sure lies aren't published in their paper.
In her article, Emily Nelson of Sheridan, credited the following quotes to President Trump: "Get rid of the votes." "I am the only one who knows what is best for the people." "I will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power."
I have researched these supposed quotes and I could not find them as she quoted or represented anywhere.
I have listened to interviews where transfer of power was discussed — one held July 19 with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday and the other at a White House news conference Sept. 23. I didn't hear President Trump say things "quoted" by Ms. Nelson.
With Wallace, President Trump responded, "I have to see. Look you — I have to see. No, I'm not going to just say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't last time either."
At the press conference, President Trump said, "Well we're going to have to see what happens."
Regarding getting rid of votes, President Trump said: "You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster." Later he said to "get rid of the ballots." Taken in context this would be a reference to his concern about illegal ballots.
I couldn't find the quote or anything close to it about "knowing best for the people."
I am an 84-year-old who was raised in a Democrat household and changed affiliation to Republican when I was old enough to think for myself and read the parties' official platforms.
Never have I seen a president put through so much harassment by the losing party. In the old days, we accepted the results of elections and if we didn't get our pick we still respected the will of the people, licked our wounds and waited for the next election. I feel the Democrats are still trying to take away my vote made in 2016 and they still don't accept their loss during that election.
I have no hesitation in knowing how I'll be voting this time around. I hope you'll join me and vote. Vote to honor our armed forces who are maimed and killed fighting to free people from a governing system, I believe, is being put forth by Mr. Biden and the Democrat Party.
Lorraine Hand
Dayton