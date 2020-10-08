I am a grandparent of a student at Sheridan High School and a fan of the football team. I am wondering why this newspaper does not cover this team, except for (at the most a small paragraph) a mention of the score or what time the next game starts.
This group of young men and their coaches are part of a high school football dynasty that very seldom is ever mentioned in your newspaper.
Sheridan has a football program that all other schools in Wyoming look up to, but their own hometown newspaper is turning a cold shoulder to this program and all of its members.
I will conclude with the hope that I will be able to read comprehensive and current articles about the football team in the near future.
Alan Taylor
Fruita, Colorado