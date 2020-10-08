10-07-20 SHS FB.jpg

Head football coach Jeff Mowry meets with the Broncs after practice at Homer Scott Field Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Mowry said his team will focus on execution at practice this week after Sheridan’s quadruple overtime loss to Natrona Friday.

 Emily Simanskis | The Sheridan Press

I am a grandparent of a student at Sheridan High School and a fan of the football team. I am wondering why this newspaper does not cover this team, except for (at the most a small paragraph) a mention of the score or what time the next game starts.

This group of young men and their coaches are part of a high school football dynasty that very seldom is ever mentioned in your newspaper.

Sheridan has a football program that all other schools in Wyoming look up to, but their own hometown newspaper is turning a cold shoulder to this program and all of its members.

I will conclude with the hope that I will be able to read comprehensive and current articles about the football team in the near future.

Alan Taylor

Fruita, Colorado

