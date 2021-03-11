I want to thank Sens. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, and Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, also Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, and Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, for their support of Senate File 80.
This bill would define the state's response and give the Legislature and local government authority over health orders and would limit the power of the governor and the public health officer.
I would hope that all residents of Wyoming look at and support this bill. I questioned from the beginning how the governor and the health officer had this authority.
I agree that more, not two, would be a measured approach to a possible lockdown. I am certain, later analysis of the "threat" will mitigate public opinion as to its "crisis" and response on the national and local level.
Vicki Taylor
Banner