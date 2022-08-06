According to U.S. Census data, 10.4% of the state’s population has veteran status, compared to the U.S. average of 6.9%. With that being said, one would think that Wyoming’s senatorial delegates would not have been such a disappointment in their recent voting record for the Honoring Our PACT Act vote. Let’s review the lack of backing demonstrated by our “leaders.”
Senator John Barrasso in June first voted in favor of the act. Then, when it went back to the Senate for vote after the House made some minor technical changes in July, he voted against it. He never offered an explanation on why he changed his vote more than standing behind other “nay” voters with inadequate excuses. Ultimately, he did vote “yea” on the recent Aug. 2 vote that passed the measure, but his vote does not convince me that he fully supports me as a 27-year service veteran.
Now let us discuss Sen. Cynthia Lummis. I give her one thing; she did not flop like a wet noodle similar to her colleague. She, on the other hand, held tight to her “nay” during all three votes. She did, however, offer an explanation, tweeting a comment that the act was not sufficient without the addition of the Senator Marsha Blackburn amendment. To further explain, that amendment would allow care through community providers be made available expanding care to veterans otherwise unavailable through a Veterans Affairs facility. Being a recipient of care through the VA as well as having first-hand knowledge of my combat veteran spouse’s care through the VA, I will tell you that this already takes place in the VA care program. The Honoring Our PACT Act more accurately expands coverage and funding to care for the community of veterans with illnesses related to performing toxic missions and serving in contaminated operational environments. Let me remind our readers that this was a hugely bipartisan bill, and, in the end, even Blackburn voted “yea” despite her amendment being voted down.
This issue is not new. The VA has maintained a Veteran Airborne Hazards and Burn Pit Registry since 2014. All the “nay” votes are a complete slap in the face to all the service members who sacrificed much by carrying out their duties, and all those, along with their families, care givers and allies, that spent endless hours advocating for critical care for their toxic exposure-related service illnesses. Sadly, many veterans have died prior to getting the care and benefits that were voted on these past few months.
Sens. Barrasso and Lummis, drop the rhetoric that you support veterans. Your actions speak louder than words when you choose politics over veterans’ care.
Capt. Ruth A. Morton, U.S. Navy (retired)