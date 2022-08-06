Military stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

According to U.S. Census data, 10.4% of the state’s population has veteran status, compared to the U.S. average of 6.9%. With that being said, one would think that Wyoming’s senatorial delegates would not have been such a disappointment in their recent voting record for the Honoring Our PACT Act vote. Let’s review the lack of backing demonstrated by our “leaders.”

Senator John Barrasso in June first voted in favor of the act. Then, when it went back to the Senate for vote after the House made some minor technical changes in July, he voted against it. He never offered an explanation on why he changed his vote more than standing behind other “nay” voters with inadequate excuses. Ultimately, he did vote “yea” on the recent Aug. 2 vote that passed the measure, but his vote does not convince me that he fully supports me as a 27-year service veteran.

Recommended for you