We would like to congratulate the Citizens for Civic Responsibility and Shopping Sheridan Safely for their recent advertisements in The Sheridan Press. We, too, would like to support Sheridan businesses and shop locally, but businesses must do their part to make their environment safe by practicing social distancing when feasible and requiring employees and patrons to wear face coverings.
Unfortunately, many local businesses do not see the wisdom of such actions. Just today we shopped at a local establishment that was plastered with signage encouraging us to shop locally. However, not a single employee was wearing a mask, and even though it was said social distancing was being practiced, routine procedures like trying on items or checking out made social distancing impossible. We eventually walked away from a purchase, came home and made the purchase on Amazon instead. And yes, we paid more, but we felt a lot safer doing it.
With local COVID-19 cases hovering around 300 with no end in sight, local businesses are going to have to work with the community to create a safer environment. We have no problem with shopping locally this holiday season and we whole heartedly support a thriving local economy, but not at the risk of our health or our lives.
Bruce and Robin Black
Sheridan