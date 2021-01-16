I am a subscriber to the printed copy of The Sheridan Press. I read with interest the Jan. 11 article “Counties prepare for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout."
After reading Brian Morgan’s informative article I felt cheated. I asked myself whether the Press staff actually reads what they pull from the News Exchange because I expected to see the same info about Sheridan County. Nothing.
If COVID-19 vaccine rollout for Southern Wyoming rates front page status, surely Sheridan County merits the same type front page information. Put one of your crack reporters on the story for Sheridan County roll out. If you’ve got one.
Philip O'Connor
Sheridan